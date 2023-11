The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Teju Cole Reads “Incoming”

Episode Summary

The author reads his story from the December 4, 2023, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Teju Cole reads his story “Incoming,” which appears in the December 4, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cole, a winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and the Windham Campbell Literature Prize, is a novelist, critic, curator, and essayist. His novel “Tremor” was published earlier this year and a new book, “Pharmakon,” a collection of prose pieces and photographs, will be published in 2024.