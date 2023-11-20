The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Sheila Heti Reads “According to Alice”

Episode Summary

The author reads her story from the November 20, 2023, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Sheila Heti reads her story “According to Alice,” which appears in the November 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. Heti wrote this story in collaboration with a customizable chatbot on the Chai AI platform, which she began engaging in conversation in 2022. Heti is the author of seven books, including the novels “Motherhood,” which was short-listed for the Giller Prize, and “Pure Color,” which won the Governor General’s Award last year.