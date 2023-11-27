The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa

Episode Summary

The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “The Cafeteria in the Evening and a Pool in the Rain,” which was published in a 2004 issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

The story in The New Yorker’s November 27, 2023, issue is “Beauty Contest,” by Yoko Ogawa, translated from the Japanese by Steven Snyder. Ogawa was not able to read her story for The Writer’s Voice, but, on a recent episode of the New Yorker Fiction Podcast, the writer Madeleine Thien read and discussed Ogawa’s 2004 story “The Cafeteria in the Evening and a Pool in the Rain,” and we wanted to share that episode with you instead. We hope you enjoy it.