The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Junot Díaz Reads “The Ghosts of Gloria Lara”

Episode Summary

The author reads his story from the November 6, 2023, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Junot Díaz reads his story “The Ghosts of Gloria Lara,” which appears in the November 6, 2023, issue of the magazine. Díaz is the author of the story collections “Drown” and “This Is How You Lose Her,” and the novel “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao,” for which he won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2008.