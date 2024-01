The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Joy Williams Reads “The Beach House”

The author reads her story from the January 15, 2024, issue of the magazine.

Joy Williams reads her story “The Beach House,” from the January 15, 2024, issue of the magazine. Williams, a winner of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, is the author of five story collections, including “Ninety-Nine Stories of God” and “The Visiting Privilege: New and Collected Stories,” and five novels, such as “Harrow,” which was published in 2021.