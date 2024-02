The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “On the Night of the Khatam”

Episode Summary

The author reads his story from the February 26, 2024, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Jamil Jan Kochai reads his story “On the Night of the Khatam” from the February 26, 2024, issue of the magazine. Kochai is the author of the novel “99 Nights in Logar” and the collection “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2022 and won the 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize.