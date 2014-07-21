The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Greg Jackson Reads “Wagner in the Desert”

Episode Summary

On a special archival New Years episode, the author reads his story from the July 21, 2014, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

On a special, archival New Year’s episode, Greg Jackson reads his story “Wagner in the Desert,” from the July 21, 2014, issue of the magazine, in which a group of old friends convene in Palm Springs, California, for the week between Christmas and New Year’s. Jackson, a winner of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award, is the author of the story collection “Prodigals” and the novel “The Dimensions of a Cave,” which was published in October, 2023.