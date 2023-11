The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Clare Sestanovich Reads “Our Time Is Up”

Episode Summary

The author reads her story from the November 13, 2023, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Clare Sestanovich reads her story “Our Time Is Up,” which appears in the November 13, 2023, issue of the magazine. Sestanovich’s début story collection, “Objects of Desire,” which came out in 2021, was a finalist for the PEN Robert W. Bingham Prize, and she was named a “5 Under 35” honoree by the National Book Foundation in 2022.