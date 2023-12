The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Caleb Crain Reads “Keats at Twenty-Four”

Episode Summary

The author reads his story from the December 11, 2023, issue of the magazine.

Episode Notes

Caleb Crain reads his story “Keats at Twenty-Four,” from the December 11, 2023, issue of the magazine. Crain is the author of one book of nonfiction and two novels, “Necessary Errors,” which was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award, and “Overthrow,” which was published in 2019.